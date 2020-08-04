Col. Karl B. Young (Ret. USAF) 1950 - 2020
WEST WINFIELD - Col. Karl Bruce Young (Ret. US Air Force), 70, died on August 1st, 2020, of glioblastoma, surrounded by family, at the home of his brother, Al Young and sister-in-law, Francine, of Manlius.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 365 West Main St., West Winfield. His funeral service and interment, with Full Military Honors, will happen on Tuesday, August 11 at 11:00 AM at the Cedarville Cemetery.
Col. Young was born on June 2, 1950, in West Winfield, the first child of Norma and Wesley Young. He was a 1968 graduate of Mt. Markham High School, where he was a standout athlete in football and track and field. Karl graduated from Hobart and William Smith College in 1972 and earned his MBA from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Following a successful 30-year career as an Officer in the United States Air Force, Karl returned to retire to his beloved hometown of West Winfield, where he built a home on land formerly owned by his grandparents, John Lloyd and Esther Mills.
He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, golfer and he loved to support and attend local athletics.
Col. Young is survived by his son and daughter, John and Gillian; his uncle and aunt, John and Linda Mills Salamone, of Frankfort and their children, Donna, Bill and Joe; Aunt Ruth Nicotera, of Marcy; his siblings, Judy, Nora, Al and Lori; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and his long-time companion and golfing buddy, Sandy Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the Central New York Veterans Outreach Center (ucdevelopment.org
).
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com
.