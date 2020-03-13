|
Colin L. Sparacino 2002 - 2020
DEERFIELD – Colin Sparacino, 17, passed away on March 11, 2020.
He was born on March 20, 2002, the beloved son of Patrick and Colleen (Moylan) Sparacino. Colin was a senior at Whitesboro High School.
He was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time in the woods and nature. Colin loved hunting with his brother and always looked forward to the next season wondering who would be the lucky one. He liked taking long scenic rides in the family jeep, trips to Nine Corner Lake and playing and wrestling with his pal, Smokey. Colin enjoyed going to concerts and playing lacrosse at Whitesboro High School where he was entering his fourth varsity season. Colin had a sharp wit and sense of humor which will be greatly missed by many family and friends.
Colin left to mourn his passing with heavy hearts, his parents, Patrick and Colleen; his big brother, Ryan and twin sister/womb-mate, Quinn; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Therese Sparacino; paternal aunts and uncles, Susan Sparacino and Robin Robichaud, Robert Sparacino and Anthony and Jennifer Sparacino and their daughter, Olivia; maternal grandparents, Lawrence and Kathleen Moylan; maternal aunts and uncles, Christopher and Lindsey Moylan, and their children, Wade, Sydney and Reid, Laura and Patrick Bond and their five children, Shane, Peyton, Kaelyn, Liam and Devon; special family members: great aunt, Mimi, Robert and Tricia Scully and their daughters, Annalyse and Abaigeal. He also leaves behind many friends that he made in his short life.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Utica. The family will receive guests following the Mass.
"P~Nut, You Are My Sunshine, My Only Sunshine… you will never know, dear, how much we love you, always".
Remembrances in Colin's name may be made to Stevens-Swan Humane Society for his love of dogs or to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to help others who may be struggling in their own right to know that there is help. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020