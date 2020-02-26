|
|
Colleen G. Inman 1963 - 2020
YORKVILLE - Colleen G. Inman, 56, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, February 21, 2020.
She was born in St. Luke's Hospital, New Hartford, NY, on March 30, 1963. She was a graduate of Whitesboro High School. She started her career with NYS Dept. of Corrections at Midstate Correctional Facility. She was then involved in the opening of the Oneida Correctional Facility, Rome, NY. Her career was cut short due to a debilitating car accident in January of 1989. She had family and many friends supporting her recovery after her accident, but she never recovered to enjoy an independent life. She resided at home with her parents until her condition required additional care. In March 2007, she moved to the Charles Sitrin Health Care Facility. She has touched many lives and will be in their hearts forever.
Colleen leaves behind to mourn her loss: parents, Ormond and Marian Inman, of Sylvan Beach; a sister, Betty (Kevin) Bridge, of Apalachin; Robert (Lisa) Inman, of Sarasota, FL; Bradley (Lois) Inman, of Sylvan Beach; nieces and nephews, Jacob (Tracey) Bridge, Matthew Bridge, Bradley (Brittany) Inman, Brittany, Bryan, Branndon, Caroline and Emily Inman; great-niece and nephew, Samantha and Joshua Bridge; many cousins; and special friends, Robert, Shirley and Lynda Schmelcher.
Funeral Services will be held at Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Visitation to follow until 4:00 p.m. Spring interment in Point Rock United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mills Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
For an online message of sympathy please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.
We want to recognize all of Colleen's extended family from the Sitrin Hickory House. They provided quality care, friendship and made it a comfortable place for Colleen to call home.
In memory of Colleen, in lieu of flowers, kindly consider donating to the Utica Resource Center for Independent Living (RCIL), PO Box 210, Utica, NY 13503-0210.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020