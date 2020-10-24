Colleen M. (Byland) Soltys 1951 - 2020

FLORIDA - Colleen Margaret (Byland) Soltys, age 69, passed away from a heart attack on October 12, 2020.

Colleen was born in Fort Bragg, NC, to Benjamin and Betty Byland. She attended Clinton Central High School and became a dental hygienist and later, a nurse. Colleen, as a free spirit, lived her life's passion of travel throughout her lifetime. She was an outstanding nurse and was very caring to everyone she helped.

She leaves behind three children and seven grandchildren. She was formerly married to John S. Vanderland and together they had two children - Michele M. (Vanderland) Fry, from Solon, OH and John S. Vanderland, Jr., of Boonville. In 1980, Colleen married Gary K. Soltys and had their daughter, Julie L. (Soltys) Deily, of Lee Center.

She is survived by her son, John and his wife, Barbara and daughters, Michele and her husband, Lance and Julie and her husband, Paul. She is also survived by her sister, Kimberley and her husband, David, of Painted Post, NY.

She was predeceased by her father, Benjamin T. Byland, in 2004; her mother, Betty J. (Handley) (Byland) McAllister, in 2010; and brother, Robert R. Byland, in 2020.

A private ceremony for her children will be held in Florida, where she preferred to be at rest.



