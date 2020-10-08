1/
Colleen Marciniak-Horgan
1958 - 2020
UTICA - Colleen Marciniak-Horgan, 62, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center with her loving family by her side.
Colleen was born on March 11, 1958, the daughter of the late Zigmund and Edith (Stefanowicz) Marciniak. She was a graduate of UCA. Colleen was employed with Hapanowicz Bros. Meat Market for 40 years.
Colleen is survived by her brother, Terry A. Marciniak, Marcy; sisters, Carol Posma, SC and Deloris Soltys, VT; canine companion, Cody; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Colleen's name may be made to Stevens-Swan Humane Society at www.stevens-swan.org. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Colleen's family would like to thank Janet Yazarians for the care, compassion and friendship shown over the years.
"Colleen was a dedicated family member both for the living and the deceased who often helped me maintain the burial plots of family members at Holy Trinity Cemetery. She was my favorite and I will miss her greatly." - Love, Terry.
Arrangements are under the direction of Kowalczyk Funeral Home.
Messages of sympathy at www.kowalczykfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kowalczyk Funeral Home
1156 Lincoln Ave
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 732-8320
