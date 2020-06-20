Comille "Teb" Tebsherany
LYONS FALLS - Comille "Teb" Tebsherany, of Lyons Falls, NY, on June 10, 2020, at 96, peacefully passed from this earthly life.
He was the last of seven first-generation American children born to Lebanese immigrants, Joseph Tebsherany and Sarah (Trad) Tebsherany in Utica, NY. Following a tour of duty in the US Army, Teb earned a J.D. Degree from Cornell University. His distinguished work career began in 1952 with the US Government (USIS) and encompassed operating the English Teaching Program in Damascus and directing the American Institute of Languages in Baghdad. In 1967, Teb moved to Lyons Falls, NY, intending to continue his work of teaching English to foreign students bound for American higher education. Comille was kind, brilliant and worldly with a keen interest to teach. Comille left a treasure chest of memories to the hundreds of lucky ones he mentored.
Uncle C will always be missed.
A special thank you to Matthew Weber for the care he kindly provided to Teb for the final ten years of his life.
For those wishing, donations can be made to the Weber Adult Home, 3319 Quarry Street, Port Leyden, NY 13433.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
