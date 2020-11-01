Congetta "Connie" "Getta" (Gigliotti) Spiridilozzi 1922 - 2020
UTICA - Mrs. Congetta "Connie" "Getta" (Gigliotti) Spiridilozzi, age 98, joined her husband on Thursday, October 29, 2020 when she passed away at the Masonic Care Community with her loving family by her side.
Born in Utica on February 2, 1922, Congetta was the daughter of the late Gabriele and Theresa (Notaro) Gigliotti. She was raised and educated in local schools. During World War II, Connie worked as a welder in support of the war effort. On June 1, 1946 she married Francis J. "Hank" Spiridilozzi with whom she shared nearly 37 years in a perfect union. He was a wonderful man who cherished Connie, and she loved him dearly until his passing on May 21, 1983. Connie touched many lives and will be missed greatly.
Connie is survived by her 3 daughters, a son and their loves, Patricia and William Looft, Salvatore Spiridilozzi and his companion Tina Carpenter, Frances E. and Michael Constabile, and Angela and Al Valeriano. She was pre-deceased by her daughter Janice Nicoletta (1989), and her daughter-in-law Kathleen Spiridilozzi (1998); her adored grandchildren, Adam Spiridilozzi, Rebecca and Frank Percacciante; Nadine and Al Cater, Christine and Jon Sasser, Andrew and Jaclyn Nicoletta; Carla Keller and Hector Cordero, Rocco Roselli and Lauren Jarvis, Joanna Constabile and AJ Clarke, Michael and Melissa Constabile; Alaina Valeriano and Todd Phillips, Aleese Valeriano and Tanner Metoyer, she was predeceased by her grandson Brian Alam (1992); great-grandchildren, Ella Percacciante; Daniel and Ella Carter; Jackson and Gabriella Sasser; Ava, and Isabella Nicoletta; Alex Keller; Caden, Gianna, and Dante Roselli; Levi, and Silas Phillips; Mariana Valeriano; and two great-great grandchildren Linkon, and Skylar Keller; her sister-in-laws, Roberta Gigilotti and Sister Jacqueline Spiridilozzi. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, great-neices, great-nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by 8 siblings and their spouses, and many beloved in-laws.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00-6:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Due to current restrictions, we will be operating at a reduced occupancy. We ask for your patience as we try to accommodate those coming to support the Spiridilozzi family. A spiritual blessing will be held at the conclusion of visitation. Face masks are required and social distancing and contact tracing will be implemented. Donations in Connie's memory may be directed to the American Red Cross online at https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/
or by mail to PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Connie will be laid to rest next to her husband in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
During this time of social distancing that we are all experiencing, please take a moment to connect with Connie's family through the "Memories" section of her obituary.
