Connor Thomas Coveleski
CLINTON - Connor Thomas Coveleski was born into the arms of our Savior on Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Connor is the son of Steven, Jr. and Mallory (Manley) Coveleski of Clinton.
Left to grieve aside from his loving parents are his maternal grandmother, Laraine Manley; paternal grandmother, Marla Coveleski and paternal grandfather, Steven Coveleski, Sr.; as well as numerous family members who will forever hold him in their hearts.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, to be celebrated on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. Interment will be in Kirkland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Connor's name may be made to the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. Envelopes will be available at the Mass.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at mmknfd.com
.