Constance J. Moran 1938 - 2020
UTICA - Constance J. Moran, 82, of New Hartford and formerly of Utica, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
She was born on April 13, 1938, in New Rochelle, NY, the daughter of Donald L. and Mildred A. Jones. Constance was employed with Sears Roebuck Co., in New Hartford and retired after 38 years of service. She was President of the Meadows Association for several years.
Constance was an avid crafter and gardener, loved to travel and she always enjoyed camping in the Adirondacks. She loved her family and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her daughters, Deborah Lapoint and Pamela (Mark) Adams; sister-in-law, Diane Jones; nephews, Erik and Douglas Jones; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kathleen Briggs, in 2013; great-grandson, Jacob Adams, in 2016; brother, Robert Jones, Sr., in 2014; and nephew, Robert Jones, Jr., in 2019.
There will be a private memorial service for immediate family, at a date and time to be determined. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or the American Lung Association
, 55 W Wacker Drive, suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
