Constance "Connie" Napoli 1943 - 2019
UTICA - Constance "Connie" Frances Napoli, age 76, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Upstate Medical University Hospital surrounded by her 'family' from the York Street IRA (Individualized Residential Alternative) community home.
Born in Utica on February 12, 1943, Constance was the daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Szymanowski) Napoli-Caniato. Connie was well known for her boundless energy. She has been a resident of the York Street IRA for several years. Connie was most proud of her curio cabinets and her collection of dolls and porcelain eggs. She was particular about her appearance, and she could often be found outside enjoying the nice weather. She also looked forward to her walks around Sylvan Beach each summer. Connie attended Riverside ARC for many years and enjoyed the interaction with her peers. She could be found looking at new magazines at any given time. Her favorite foods were pasta and chocolate.
And as only Connie could say, "Oh, Maryanne!"
Connie is survived by her roommate and special friend, Janice, and her fellow residents; the staff of the Central New York Developmental Disabilities Services Office group home; and her friends from her prior residence at the ARC Riverside. She also leaves several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Upstate Medical University Hospital for their care and compassion.
The family will commemorate Connie's life at a private gathering. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Connie's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. with Rev. David Ossenfort officiating the ceremony. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 8 to June 9, 2019