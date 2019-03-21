Cora Elsie Folts Smith 1927 - 2019

TOWN OF FRANKFORT - Cora Elsie Folts Smith, formerly of Welshbush Road, passed away on March 19, 2019 at Foltsbrook Center.

Cora was born on March 24, 1927, the eldest daughter of Wesley C. and Elsie Lee Folts. With the exception of recent years, Cora was a lifelong resident of the Town of Frankfort, attending West Frankfort School, Thomas R. Proctor High School and the University of Rochester.

On April 23, 1949, at St. Peter and Paul's Rectory in Frankfort, Cora married Edwin Lewis Smith, a very special union lasting until his death, on February 24, 2017.

Mrs. Smith was a "homebody" in the truest sense of the word, growing lonesome for her life on Welshbush Road if away for any length of time. She lived most of her years in the house her father built in the 1920's and her husband transformed into a gingerbread-style home in the 1980's. In the 1960's, Cora built stereos at GE's Radio Receiver Division and later worked at Scheidelman's wholesale grocer. Despite feeling most comfortable at home, Cora and Edwin made road trips in their converted VW bus to California, Gaspe Peninsula, Prince Edward Island, Maine and New Mexico.

She enjoyed knitting and baking for her family as well as creating scrapbooks of treasured memories. The house was filled with bears both stuffed and porcelain. When her youngest daughter decided it was time to get her parents connected to the internet, Cora, at age 79, found a whole "new world" and surprised her family with frequent e-mails and posts on Facebook. She never found new technology intimidating.

Cora was very proud of her three beloved daughters and heartbroken by the death of her youngest daughter, Jody Swatling, of Strong, ME, in 2009. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Haldeman, of Holland Patent and Diane Smith, of New Port Richey, FL; three cherished grandchildren, Carrie Haldeman, of Floyd, Jennie Swatling, of Charlotte, NC and Steven and Shandara Swatling, of Huslia, AK; three cherished great-grandchildren, Jayson Dean Masters, of Floyd and Dante and Lucian Swatling, of Huslia, AK; one son-in-law, Steven H. Swatling, of Grand Canyon, AZ; and Diane's companion, John Dhayer, of New Port Richey, FL. She also leaves one sister, Bernice Weiss, born on March 24, 1931, of Richfield Springs and her children, and grandchildren; her loving and caring cousin and lifelong neighbor, Dawn Kealy; one sister-in-law, Vivian Hazard, of Bristol, VT; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as many, many cousins whom she held in high regard and affection.

Calling hours will be from 11 a.m - 1 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Road, Utica. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Remembrance Service immediately following the calling hours.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Jody Smith Swatling Memorial Fund (http://jerseysurf.org/donate/the-jody-smith-swatling-memorial-fund/).

"I bid you all a fond farewell and you will find me, hereafter, in the wind and the rain and the flowers". Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019