Corrinne E. Quesnell Nelson 1938 - 2020
UTICA - Corrinne Emma Kettell Quesnell Nelson, 82, of Utica, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center with her loving family by her side.
Corrinne was born in La Crosse, WI, on January 3, 1938, a daughter of Carl and Ella (Freeman) Kettell. For many years, she was employed with the Utica City School District, retiring in 2010.
Corrinne is survived by her seven children, Patricia (Greg) Young, Debra (Dave) Radus, William Quesnell, III, Robert (Jessica) Quesnell, Donna Quesnell and Michael Major, Dennis Quesnell and John L. (Bridgette) Nelson; and a sister, Laura (Mike) Doti. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, whom she cherished; and 18 great-grandchildren that she adored; and many nieces and nephews. Corrinne was predeceased by her parents; her husband, William J. Quesnell, Jr. and later, John L. Nelson.
A funeral service for Mrs. Nelson will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 10:00, at the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica. Calling hours at the funeral home are Wednesday, from 5-7. Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Utica. Everyone entering the funeral home must wear a mask, maintain social distancing and contact tracing will be implemented as well.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
in Corrinne's memory.
Corrinne's children would like to thank their brother, Dennis, for his devoted care of our mother.
