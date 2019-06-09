|
Cosmo Albert LaPolla 1927 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Cosmo Albert LaPolla, age 92, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, at MVHS at St. Elizabeth Medical Center with his loving family by his side.
Born in Utica on January 12, 1927, Cosmo was the son of the late Antonio and Filomenia (Rainone) LaPolla. He was raised and educated locally. A United States Army veteran, he served his country with pride. On November 7, 1964, he married the former Antoinette Ancona with whom he shared 34 years in happiness and harmony until her passing on March 4, 1999.
Cosmo worked as an Oiler with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local #158, the position from which he retired. Above all else, he truly enjoyed time spent with his family and friends.
Cosmo is survived by his son, Anthony LaPolla; his daughters and sons-in-law, Patrecia and Jeffery Baranowski, and Phylis and Raymond Beck; his grandchildren, Joshua Baranowski, Ryan Beck and fiancée, Bryana Korpela, and Matthew Beck; and his sister, Michelina "Maggie" Zizzi. He also leaves his sister-in-law, Louise Marraffa, many nieces, nephews, and his lifelong friends. He was predeceased by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Anna LaPolla, Gilda A. and Albert Donatelli, and Vito Zizzi; and his brothers, Sam T. LaPolla, Stephen LaPolla, and infant brother, Louis.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Interment will take place in St. Agnes Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 9 to June 10, 2019