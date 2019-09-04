|
|
Cosmo D. Spica 1929 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Cosmo D. Spica, 90, of Whitesboro, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care surrounded by the love of his family.
He was born on January 22, 1929 in Utica, a son of the late Rosario and Catherine (Cara) Spica. He served his country with honor in the United States Marine Corps. On June 30, 1951, in Utica at St. Joseph and St. Patrick's Church, he was united in marriage to Virginia Borliska, a blessed union of over 68 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.
Mr. Spica owned and operated, at one time, the Chesterfield Restaurant in Utica. He later accepted a position at General Electric, then Bendix Corporation, then Goodrich Aerospace, in Rome, retiring in 2009 after many years of dedicated service.
He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Whitesboro. He also was a member of the Local Machinist Union. Mr. Spica was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid NY Yankees fan and also loved football. He enjoyed horse racing, going to Vernon Downs and the casino. Mr. Spica was an avid runner, starting late in his life at the age of 59. He participated in sixteen Boilermaker Road Races, an accomplishment that he was very proud of.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia; his children and their spouses, (Martha) Sue (Dean) Gardner, Linda (Michael) Cienava and Mark (Christine) Spica. He also leaves his grandchildren, Lisa and Mary Gardner, Kimberly Spica, Rachael Pereyra, Patrick and Audrey Spica; two brothers, Patrick and Russell Spica; and a sister, Rosie Spica. He leaves two brothers-in-law, Jack Wilson and Gary Zebda; also many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, Robert Spica; a daughter, Kathleen Spica; and a sister, Josephine Wilson.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff of doctors and nurses at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care, especially Dr. Pachikara and staff for the wonderful care and compassion that was given to Mr. Spica during his illness.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:30 AM from the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro and at 11:30 AM at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Whitesboro, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday (today) from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019