Cosmo M. Bell 1929 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Cosmo M. Bell, age 90, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at MVHS at St. Elizabeth Medical Center with his loving family by his side.
Born in Utica on March 23, 1929, Cosmo was the son of the late Martin and Mary (Pisano) Bell. Raised and educated locally, he was a graduate of T.R. Proctor High School/Class of 1948. A proud United States veteran, he served his country with honor during the Korean Conflict. On July 2, 1955 he wed the former Marie L. Colucci with whom he shared 63 years in a loving marriage. They were an inseparable couple who provided their children with a prominent example of a "perfect union".
At one time, Cosmo held a position as a Senior Environmental Lab Technician for the General Electric Company, the position from which he retired. As a loving patriarch, Cosmo's greatest pleasure was derived from his devoted family and memories of the good times he shared with them as he watched them grow and produce two new generations for him to love. During his spare time, Cosmo enjoyed fishing, gardening, cruising, and traveling to many destinations, most often Myrtle Beach. He was a member of the International Association of Machinists (I.A.M.), the former Sons of Italy Lodge, and the Italian Heritage Club. He was a parishioner of St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church.
Cosmo is survived by his wife, Marie; his daughters and sons-in-law, Mary T. and Robert M. Ficarro, Teresa "Terry" M. Day, and Julie A. and Edward Faubert; his son and daughter-in-law, Martin C. and Susan Bell; grandchildren, Robert Ficarro, Diane and Adam Zalewski; Carolyn and Jason Zima; Nina Faubert; Matthew Randall, Austin Bell, and Alivia Bell; and his great-grandchildren, Alexa, Cameron, Asher; Aiden, and Alex. He also leaves his sister, Carmella Bell of North Carolina; brother and sister-in-law, Louis and Frances Bell of Syracuse; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, in-laws, Vito and Lucy Colucci of FL; and many special friends. He was predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Rose and Luciano "Lucky" Guidera.
The family is grateful to the St. Elizabeth Medical Center ICU staff for the compassionate care they rendered to Cosmo and his family.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00-7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Cosmo's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Thursday morning at 10:00 from the funeral home and at 11:00 at St. Anthony & St. Agnes Church where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019