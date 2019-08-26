|
Craig W. Carr 1938 - 2019
FORESTPORT - Craig W. Carr, 80, of Woodhull Road, passed away on August 25, 2019 at Sunset Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Boonville.
He was born in Rochester, NY October 2, 1938, a son of Charles and Elva Brown Carr. He married Ann Marie Gulisano on October 15, 1960 at St. Anthony's Church, Utica. For many years, he was employed by New York State DOT and for 13 years, as a bus driver for Adirondack Central School. He and his wife, Ann, operated Annie's Corner, which was a consignment shop.
Surviving are his wife, Ann Marie; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Raymond, New Mexico, Steven and Kimberly, Remsen and Jeffrey and Rebecca, Taberg; two grandchildren, Zachary, Rome and Heather, Rochester; brother, Robert and Jessie Carr, Rochester; sister, Lynn Hammond, Cohoctan, NY; brother-in-law, Anthony Gulisano and companion, Gloria Cortes; and a sister-in-law, Johann Finnerty, all of Utica; and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, Forestport, with Rev. Thomas Ward, officiating. Burial at a later date in Carr Cemetery, Marcy, NY. Calling hours will be on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Mills Funeral Home, 301 Post Street, Boonville.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.millsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019