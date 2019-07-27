|
Crystal M. Gillespie 1979 - 2019
CLAYVILLE - Crystal M. Gillespie, 39, passed away on July 25, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
She was born in New Hartford on September 27, 1979 and was a 1998 graduate of Sauquoit Valley Central School. Crystal was currently employed by Sodexo at Utica College with their food service department. She had a sincere passion for cooking and baking and loved reading, shopping, movies and meeting with friends, especially on Mondays in Chadwicks and Thursdays in Clayville. She loved you all and will miss you.
Crystal is survived by the love of her life, Scott Fish; her aunt/mother, Mary Taylor; her mother-in-law, Linda Fish; her brother and sister in law, Jason and Melanie Taylor; her uncle, Nick Cosimeno; her step-daughter, Cynthia Fish; her mother and step-father, Donna and Lee Sweet; her "second mother", Johann Tofolo; her uncle, Barney Taylor; her nephews, Kody Taylor and Gavin Taylor; her niece, Kaia Graves; and many beloved co-workers. She was predeceased by her father, Thomas Gillespie; and her cat, Willow.
Her family will be honoring her life privately.
Arrangements are with the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St. Sauquoit.
To view Crystal's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 27 to July 28, 2019