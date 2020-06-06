Cy (Kozhaya) Karrat 1930 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Mr. Cy (Kozhaya) Karrat, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday June 4, 2020 at the Sitrin Health Care Center.
Cy was born in Sarine, Lebanon on June 6, 1930. His passing marks the end of an era for the Karrat family, who immigrated from Lebanon. The youngest child of George Karrat and Adele Seif, he was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Nayef, John, Fouzy and Chedid "Steve" Karrat; his sisters, Edna Feketa, Mary Karam and Betty Lubus; and his wife, Suzanne (Williams), mother of Suzanne.
Cy is survived by his wife, Selma (Sageer); his daughters, Suzanne Lago (Dr. Charles), Eunice Mazloom (Albert), Denice Gant (Peter), Renee Jones (Gregory); and son, Cy, Jr.; and 12 loving grandchildren, Angel, Charles, Nicolas and Spencer Lago; Amelia, George and Adele Mazloom; Willard, Lydia and Elena Gant; Mason and Madeline Jones; and devoted nieces and nephews.
At the age of 17, Cy and two of his sisters were brought to the US by their brothers to join the rest of the family. Fluent in Arabic and French, he attended night school to learn English while working at the family business, Karrat Bros. Inc. Wholesale Produce, now in its fourth generation. At the age of 24, on November 11, 1954, he proudly became a US citizen and held on to his American nickname "Cy". In 1955, he and his brother, Steve, established Karrat's Restaurant on Seneca Turnpike - a local landmark for decades - where he welcomed patrons with his trademark greeting "Hello, you nice people!".
Cy spent his senior years traveling between Florida, Virginia, New York and California, enjoying extended family visits, which included countless games of rummy with his children and grandchildren - nearly all of which he won.
The family is deeply grateful to the nurses and staff of Sitrin Health Care Center for their kindness and respect in caring for Cy, especially during this pandemic and to Abouna Boutros Al Hachem of St. Louis Gonzaga Church for his loving spiritual guidance. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family, with burial in the family plot in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Donations in Cy's memory in lieu of flowers may be made to Saint Louis Gonzaga Church, Utica, NY, https://saintlouisgonzaga.org/giving/
Online sympathy www.scalaroefaro.com.
NEW HARTFORD - Mr. Cy (Kozhaya) Karrat, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday June 4, 2020 at the Sitrin Health Care Center.
Cy was born in Sarine, Lebanon on June 6, 1930. His passing marks the end of an era for the Karrat family, who immigrated from Lebanon. The youngest child of George Karrat and Adele Seif, he was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Nayef, John, Fouzy and Chedid "Steve" Karrat; his sisters, Edna Feketa, Mary Karam and Betty Lubus; and his wife, Suzanne (Williams), mother of Suzanne.
Cy is survived by his wife, Selma (Sageer); his daughters, Suzanne Lago (Dr. Charles), Eunice Mazloom (Albert), Denice Gant (Peter), Renee Jones (Gregory); and son, Cy, Jr.; and 12 loving grandchildren, Angel, Charles, Nicolas and Spencer Lago; Amelia, George and Adele Mazloom; Willard, Lydia and Elena Gant; Mason and Madeline Jones; and devoted nieces and nephews.
At the age of 17, Cy and two of his sisters were brought to the US by their brothers to join the rest of the family. Fluent in Arabic and French, he attended night school to learn English while working at the family business, Karrat Bros. Inc. Wholesale Produce, now in its fourth generation. At the age of 24, on November 11, 1954, he proudly became a US citizen and held on to his American nickname "Cy". In 1955, he and his brother, Steve, established Karrat's Restaurant on Seneca Turnpike - a local landmark for decades - where he welcomed patrons with his trademark greeting "Hello, you nice people!".
Cy spent his senior years traveling between Florida, Virginia, New York and California, enjoying extended family visits, which included countless games of rummy with his children and grandchildren - nearly all of which he won.
The family is deeply grateful to the nurses and staff of Sitrin Health Care Center for their kindness and respect in caring for Cy, especially during this pandemic and to Abouna Boutros Al Hachem of St. Louis Gonzaga Church for his loving spiritual guidance. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family, with burial in the family plot in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Donations in Cy's memory in lieu of flowers may be made to Saint Louis Gonzaga Church, Utica, NY, https://saintlouisgonzaga.org/giving/
Online sympathy www.scalaroefaro.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.