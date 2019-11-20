|
|
Cynthia A. "Cindy" Albin 1952 - 2019
ILION – Mrs. Cynthia A. "Cindy" Albin, age 66, of Spinnerville Gulf Road, Ilion, passed away, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, November 18, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, NY. Her passing occurred following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Herkimer, NY, on November 22, 1952, Cindy was the daughter of Glenford and Barbara (Bean) Kirkey. She was raised and educated in Ilion, a graduate of Ilion High School.
On March 28, 1977, Cindy married Donald J. Albin and they've spent over 42 years of marriage together.
Cindy was employed by Wendy's Beauty Salon, Ilion, for many years. She was a devoted and active member of Blessed Sacrament Church, Mohawk. She taught church school there and was also an avid painter.
Family meant everything to Cindy. She is survived by her father, Glenford, of Ilion; her husband, Don; her children, Carole Fitzer, of Ilion, Michele Hummel and her husband, Harrison, of Ilion and Todd Albin and his partner, Lindsey Liepke, of Ilion; grandchildren, Matthew Coria, Michael Coria, Kara Lewis, Andrew Fitzer, Paige Fitzer, Alexander Albin and Zachary Albin; great-grandchildren, Dean and Samuel Coria; her brother, Albert Kirkey, of North Carolina; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and in-laws, Rick Albin and Robin, of Oregon and Patricia Diercksen and Peter, of Vermont.
Cindy was predeceased by her mother, Barbara Kirkey; and her son-in-law, Michael R. Fitzer.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019, at 10:30 AM where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered from the Blessed Sacrament Church, East Main Street, Mohawk, NY, with Rev. Leo Potvin, officiating, assisted by Sr. Mary Jo Tallman, Parish Life Director. Interment will follow in the Armory Hill Cemetery, Ilion.
Friends and relatives are invited to gather for calling hours at the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Road, Town of Frankfort, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM.
For those wishing to do so, please consider memorial contributions in Cindy's name in lieu of flowers to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Envelopes are available at The Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home.
A very special and sincere thank you is extended to all staff of Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, as well as Dr. Sultana R. Razia, MD, for the utmost compassionate care extended to Cindy and her family.
Cindy's family has entrusted all arrangements to Harry J. and Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia, Funeral Directors, (315) 894-8000.
Online notes of sympathy may be left on her memorial page by visiting www.eneafamily.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019