Cynthia A. Talarico 1941 - 2019

UTICA - Mrs. Cynthia A. Talarico, 77, of Utica, passed away after a long illness, on Friday, April 12, 2019 with her loving family by her side.

Cynthia was born in Oriskany Falls, on April 26, 1941, the daughter of Bernard and Gertrude Von Dauber and received her education at Oriskany Falls Schools. Cynthia was united in marriage with Dominick Talarico for 43 years. Cynthia was a devoted wife, mother and foster parent to many children. She worked several years as a home health aide. She enjoyed aquatic pool activities and was a member of St. Peter's Church in Utica.

Cynthia is survived by her beloved husband, Dominick; her children and step-children, Linda and John Cruikshank, Thomas Vroman, Julie and Marty Jellerson, Kevin Talarico, Tony Talarico, Douglas Talarico, Tina and Tim Bouyea and Marchelle Porter; her siblings, Bernard and Donette Von Dauber and Jack Von Dauber; many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Toby. Cynthia was predeceased by a son, Mark Vroman; one great-granddaughter; her parents, Bernard and Gertrude Von Dauber; and her sister, Deborah Steinmann.

There will be no calling hours. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Peter's Church, 422 Coventry Ave. in N. Utica. Her burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Oriskany Falls, NY.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.

Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019