Cynthia "Cindy" Ann Swan 1965 - 2020
BURLESON - Cynthia "Cindy" Ann (Wilson) Swan passed away at home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Burleson, TX.
Cindy was born in Utica, NY, on February 5, 1965, grew up on Oakdale Avenue, New Hartford, NY and graduated from New Hartford High School. She was the daughter of the late Helen (Behr) and Robert Wilson. She continued her education at the Riverside School of Aeronautics, graduating in 1985; then studied for and obtained licenses and security clearance and began work at Stambaugh Aviation, Harrisburg, PA. While there, she met her future husband, Carl Swan, who survives. They were married on November 28, 1987 in New Hartford.
Cindy continued her career by joining Lockheed-Martin, Greenville, SC, where she supervised work on repairs of military aircraft. Later in her career, she moved to the Dallas, TX area where she worked at Lockheed-Martin Missiles and Space, where she supervised retrofits and upgrades of military aircraft. She continued her education at Embry-Riddle Aviation School (Florida). Cindy held the position of "Quality Engineer" and won awards for her auditing. She completed her career by working with Lockheed-Martin on digital upgrades of nuclear power facilities.
Cindy was thrilled that she had the opportunity to work closely with her husband, Carl, on several projects concerning military aircraft while they were both employed at Lockheed-Martin.
Fishing for trout in the Carolina mountains and warm water species in Texas were enjoyable past times. She retired in 2015 and traveled to many U.S. and foreign destinations. She loved her Maine coon cats and a stray equally.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by brothers, Michael (Lisa Eikenburg) Wilson, of Dunkirk, NY and James (Christine) Wilson, of Sauquoit, NY; nephew, Matthew Wilson, of Charlotte, NC; and nieces, Jennifer (Tyler) Harvey and Loren Wilson, of Sauquoit, NY.
Services will be scheduled at a later date, with future interment anticipated in Green Lawn Cemetery, New Hartford, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020