Cynthia Cox 1947 - 2020
SOUTH LAKE - Cynthia Cox, of South Lake, Town of Ohio, passed away at her residence on Thursday, June 11, 2020, after a short but hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer.
Cynthia was born on December 4, 1947, in Utica, a daughter of the late William and Christine Schrider Gardner. She lived in Forestport during her younger years, graduating from Forestport Central School in 1966. From 1966 to 1967, she was employed at the Boonville Telephone Office. In June 1967, Cynthia began her 35 year career with the New York State Office of Mental Health, at Marcy Psychiatric Center, later Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center, Utica, retiring on December 4, 2002.
On June 24, 1978, Cynthia was joined in marriage to Richard S. Cox. They had a wonderful life together, raising their daughters and building a home in Remsen. When their daughters grew and moved away from home, Cynthia and Richard permanently moved to their summer place on South Lake, Town of Ohio. She deeply enjoyed the many years living on the lake. They spent many winter vacations enjoying the sunshine and spending time with friends in Florida.
Over the years, Cynthia had several dogs, each leaving her with great memories.
Cynthia is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Richard; her daughter, Kimberly Fazekas (Jeff); her stepdaughter, Jennifer Welch (Denny); six grandchildren, James and (Sara) Burnop, Taylor Burnop and Daniel Burnop, Emily Welch, Matthew Welch and Ryan Welch; and three stepgreat-grandchildren, Christopher, Madison and Trevor. She also leaves behind her four legged best friends, Chloe and Buster. In addition, surviving is a sister, Patricia Carpenter (Bill); nieces and nephews; and her very special friend, Diane Kaiser, her "sister from another mother."
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours. Later, Cynthia's and Richard's ashes will be combined and spread at the place they loved the best… "South Lake." There will be a Celebration of her Life to be held at South Lake for family and friends at a later date to be announced.
Cynthia loved animals, especially her many canine friends. Memorial contributions may be made to Stevens Swan Humane Society, 5664 Horatio Street, Utica, NY 13502.
Her arrangements are in care of Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., Boonville, NY.
Native American Prayer
I give you one thought to keep -
I am with you still - I do not sleep
I am a thousand winds that blow,
I am the diamonds glints on snow,
I am the sunlight on ripened grain,
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you awaken in the morning hush,
I am the swift uplifting rush of quiet birds in circle flight.
I am the soft star that shines at night.
Do not think of me as gone -
I am with you still - in each new dawn.
Author unknown.
Her arrangements are in care of Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., Boonville, NY.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.