Cynthia Grantham Wright 1937 - 2019

Professional Performer

ROME - Cynthia Grantham Wright, 82, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019, at the Betsy Ross Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on May 22, 1937, to George A. and May (Royle) Grantham, and spent her childhood years in London, England, emigrating to the U.S. during WW II. Cynthia spent many days and nights there, hidden under her treasured baby grand piano, with her sister, during bombing campaigns. She proudly became a naturalized U.S. citizen.

Cynthia Grantham Wright, an elegant lady, received her musical training at the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester and performed numerous operas at the Highland Park Bowl in conjunction with the University. She performed professionally in New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut with celebrities such as Steve Lawrence, Giselle MacKenzie, Nat King Cole, Buster Keaton and Arthur Treacher, and she was the understudy to the leading lady in a national company performance of The Music Man. Ms. Grantham Wright also served devotedly as secretary to the Chairman of the Board of Gannett Newspapers, Al Newhart (also founder of USA Today), the vice president of General Electric and the president of SUNYIT. She was the past president of Etude Club and has been a member of the B Sharp Musical Club since 1974. Her lifelong love of performing and her grace and ease on the stage have delighted audiences for decades. Cynthia loved performing at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute and its fostering of young people through the music scholarships. She recently was bestowed the distinction of honorary member of the B Sharp Musical Club, an honor she received with sincere humility and gratitude. She was also a member of the Gardeners of Rome, Actors Equity and the Eastern Star.

She is survived by her niece, Sherrie Taylor, and will be especially missed by her dear friends, James Cooper and Lorraine Consiglio, and her devoted little "doggie", Ping Pong. Cynthia was predeceased by her mother, father and sister.

In keeping with Cynthia's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Remembrances in Cynthia's name may be made to the B Sharp Musical Club at www.bsharpcny.org or Stevens-Swan Humane Society at www.stevens-swan.org.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 1 to June 2, 2019