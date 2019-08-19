|
Cynthia R. Oderkirk 1931 - 2019
N. UTICA - Mrs. Cynthia R. Oderkirk, 88, of N, Utica, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica.
Cynthia was born in Kirkland, NY, on July 7, 1931, the daughter of George V. and Gertrude (Vedder) Rucker. She was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. She was baptized in Grace Episcopal Church and talked about this often with true love from her heart. At one time, Cynthia was married to Robert A. Oderkirk. She was also the companion of Russell "Tiny" Williams. Cynthia was employed as a Maintenance Administrator for NY Telephone Company (Verizon) retiring in 1997. For many years, Cynthia was a Republican Committee woman and an Election Inspector, which she thoroughly enjoyed.
Mom always talked about growing up on West St. at Johnson Park. Some of her fond memories were of the guys in the "J.P. Dukes", who always watched over and protected her. It brings comfort knowing they're all together again. She also enjoyed spending summers camping with her children at Limekiln Lake and Kayuta Lake.
Mom was very active in her children's daily activities, whether it be teaching religion classes or her involvement in the PTA at General Herkimer School. Above all, her children came first. Never a day went by that she wasn't concerned about the well being of her family. Cynthia would pray daily to the Blessed Mother and knew in her heart that her guardian angels were always watching over her.
Mom touched many hearts in her life. Her simple acts of kindness and genuine love reached out to more people than one could imagine. It was easy for her to say I love you. She would tell them, "The Lord has placed another Angel in my path". This would bring instant joy and smiles.
Mom would always say "I Love You a Bushel and a Peck" followed by a hug and a kiss before you left.
Mom is survived by her sons, David, Robert (Donna), Timothy, Michael, all of N. Utica; and her daughter, Cindy (Richard) Plato, of Rochester; her cherished grandchildren, Kiara (Jason) Jeffers, Philip, Joshua (Ricia), Matthew, Jessica, Kevin, Eric and Tim; her adored great-grandchildren, Maya, Kyle Lynn, Philip Jr, Tyler, Parker, Genesis and Carter; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, George Rucker, Jr.; and five sisters, Rosemary, Gertrude, Shirley, Gloria and Bertha.
Mrs. Oderkirk's funeral will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:15 a.m. from the Heintz Funeral Home, 408 Herkimer Rd., N. Utica and 11:00 from Grace Church, 6 Elizabeth St., Utica. Her entombment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum in Yorkville. Calling hours for family and friends are Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4-7 p.m.
Those so wishing to make a donation in Cynthia's memory, please consider the St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004-1001, a charity Cynthia held close to her heart.
The family would like to thank the staff of the ICU at St Elizabeth Hospital for their care and compassion. Special thanks to Dr Mike Nemirovsky and Dr. Maria Kuehl and nurses, Jackie, Emily, Caroline, Darlene, Kristina, Shelby and Jenny.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019