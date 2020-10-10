1/1
Cynthia Reusswig Bollenbacher 1929 - 2020
BALDWINSVILLE, NY - Cynthia Reusswig Bollenbacher, 91, Baldwinsville, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
She was born in Utica, NY, on August 25, 1929, to Theodore and Katherine Raynor Reusswig. She grew up in Utica and graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1947. She later attended SUNY Geneseo and was a graduate of Katherine Gibbs School in 1950.
For many years, Cynthia lived in Liverpool, NY, where she raised her children and worked as a bookkeeper at the Liverpool Sports Center. In 1971, she married Edmund Bollenbacher and they spent 49 happy years together. They moved from Liverpool to Baldwinsville in 1985 and lived in the Radisson community which they both loved.
Cynthia loved to play golf, do crossword puzzles, play mahjong with her friends, enjoy ice cream and shopping at TJ Maxx! Like all mothers, she was a chronic worrier. She couldn't sit still and constantly was on the go. She survived breast cancer twice and was a great advocate for the cure. She was her children's and grandchildren's biggest cheerleader and we will all miss her positive energy and determination. Cynthia loved people and was a great friend to all that knew her. She had a big smile and a bigger heart.
She is survived by her loving husband, Edmund; daughter, Diane R. Winne, of St. Petersburg, FL; and son, Geoffrey M. (Elaine) Winne, of Hershey, PA; grandchildren, Marla, Malcolm and Mason; sister, Judith Reusswig, Bluffton, SC; sister-in-law, Joan Reusswig, widow of her late brother, Theodore Reusswig; and stepchildren, Janet Gianoulis, of Syracuse, Edmund R. (Olivian) Bollenbacher, of Dallas, TX, Eric J. (Jim Warren) Bollenbacher, of Syracuse; and step-grandchildren, Edmund Bollenbacher, of Austin, TX and Gabrielle Bollenbacher, of Boca Raton, FL.
Private funeral services were held at the Frasier-Shepardson Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Foundation, CNY Regional Office, PO Box 727, East Syracuse, NY 13057.
Online condolences at www.shepardsonfh.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
