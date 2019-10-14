|
Czeslaw "Chester" Kropiewnicki 1948 - 2019
UTICA, NY - Mr. Czeslaw "Chester" Kropiewnicki, age 70, of Utica, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care.
He is survived by his wife, Marianna Kropiewnicka; four daughters, Renata, Monika , Agnes and Marta; eight grandchildren; four sisters, Alfreda, Halina, Celina and Lucy; and a brother, Zdzislaw. He was preceded in death by a brother, Sylwester.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday morning from 11:00-12:30 at the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills. Mr. Czeslaw's funeral service and Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday afternoon at 12:30 from the funeral home and at 1:00 at Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, New York Mills. Interment will follow in Sts. Stanislaus and Casimer Cemetery, Whitestown.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019