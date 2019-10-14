Home

Wolanin Funeral Home
266 Main St
New York Mills, NY 13417
(315) 736-3838
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Wolanin Funeral Home
266 Main St
New York Mills, NY 13417
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:30 PM
Wolanin Funeral Home
266 Main St
New York Mills, NY 13417
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church
New York Mills., NY
Czeslaw "Chester" Kropiewnicki


1948 - 2019
Czeslaw "Chester" Kropiewnicki Obituary
Czeslaw "Chester" Kropiewnicki 1948 - 2019
UTICA, NY - Mr. Czeslaw "Chester" Kropiewnicki, age 70, of Utica, passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care.
He is survived by his wife, Marianna Kropiewnicka; four daughters, Renata, Monika , Agnes and Marta; eight grandchildren; four sisters, Alfreda, Halina, Celina and Lucy; and a brother, Zdzislaw. He was preceded in death by a brother, Sylwester.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday morning from 11:00-12:30 at the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills. Mr. Czeslaw's funeral service and Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday afternoon at 12:30 from the funeral home and at 1:00 at Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, New York Mills. Interment will follow in Sts. Stanislaus and Casimer Cemetery, Whitestown.
To view Mr. Kropiewnicki's online memorial please go to
wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
