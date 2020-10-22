D. Ardelle Tuckerman 1942 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - D. Ardelle Tuckerman, 78, of New Hartford, died on October 20, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
She was born on March 2, 1942, in Utica, daughter of the late Edward and Daphne Tuckerman and graduated from New Hartford High School.
Ardelle spent her entire career at Utica National Insurance Co., until her retirement.
She was a lifelong member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star, in both the former New Hartford Chapter # 620 and currently Valley Star Chapter #217.
Ardelle enjoyed arts and crafts including creating her own greeting cards. She also enjoyed traveling. Ardelle always had a full social calendar and especially enjoyed time spent with family and friends.
She is survived by several cousins, including Carol Colerick, of Utica; and close friends, Carolyn (George) Betts Parker, Gail Knobloch, Elizabeth Parker, George Parker, Julie Parker, Joyce Wilbur, Wendy Siefried and Karen Anderson.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Norma and Charles Haskin; and a cousin, Miles Colerick.
Special thanks to Joyce Wilbur, Wendy Seifried and Karen Anderson for their care and concern for Ardelle.
Calling hours are on Sunday from 3-5 at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. A private funeral service will be held. Interment will be in Crown Hill Memorial Park on Monday at 10:00 AM. Face masks are required at the funeral home and social distancing along with contact tracing will be implemented.
In memory of Ardelle, those who wish may consider the American Cancer Society
or Tabernacle Baptist Church in her memory.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com
.