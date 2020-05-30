Dale Champion 1940 - 2020

DEANSBORO - Dale Champion, 79, passed away on May 29, 2020.

He was born in Sangerfield on October 19, 1940, a son of the late Erwin and Norma (Cole) Champion. Dale was a dairy farmer from the day of his birth and continued the family legacy as the 6th generation of farmers. He was united in marriage to Jeanette Krug and the couple raised their family in Deansboro and enjoyed getting everyone together for holiday dinners. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. Dale took great pride in his work and passed on his work ethic to his children and grandchildren. There wasn't much he couldn't fix and was always there to help someone in need.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Jeanette; his three children, Donald Champion and his fiance, Geri Cook, Denise Kochem and her husband, Clint and David Champion and his wife, Christine; his beloved grandchildren, Nicholas (Elizabeth), Chelsea, Tyler, Taeghan and Tanner Champion and Riley and Liza Saunders; two great-grandchildren, Natalie and Nathan; his nephew, Richard Champion; a large extended family; and many close friends, including Dean and Kay Edwards. He was predeceased by his brother, Ronald Champion; and his best friend, Dick Wester, who went ahead to check things out before Dale arrived.

All are invited to a Graveside Service at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Deansboro Cemetery.

Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton.

Please consider donations in Dale's memory to the Country Pantry, PO Box 76, Clinton, NY 13323 or Barton Hose Company, Deansboro Fire Dept., PO Box 83, Deansboro, NY 13328.

The family thanks the staff of Barton East for the love and care given to Dale over this past year.



