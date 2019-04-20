|
|
Dale Miah Cole 1938 - 2019
LARGO, FL - Dale Miah Cole, age 81, of Largo, FL, beloved father, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019, in Largo. Purposeful and resolute to the end, his strength of character, his unique sense of humor, his active intellectual life, and his devotion to family and friends are his lasting gifts to all of us who love him.
Born on February 26, 1938, in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, he was the only son and second of two children born to Miah and Florence (Rupert) Cole.
Dale's life led him to various parts of the world. Over 30 years of working for General Electric took him from Greenland to Utica, New York. After G.E. Aerospace merged with Lockheed, Dale became a consultant for many national defense corporations including Raytheon, L3, Force Protection. He recently retired from L3 to his home in Largo. Dale was highly respected in the defense industries, working closely with all branches of the military. His wisdom and intelligence will be greatly missed.
Dale was tremendously warm and outgoing. He leaves behind many family members and many many friends. The word "stranger" was not in his vocabulary. He instantly made everyone comfortable with his friendly demeanor, great personality, sense of humor and strong character. He could tell a great story, but was also interested in "where you were from" and your life story. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his children and grandchildren, Jeffrey Cole and his children, Kiefer, Cassidy and Grayson, of New Ringgold, PA; Michael (Debbie) Cole and their children, Anthony, Justin and Michael, of Groton, MA; Steven (Michelle) Cole and their children, Zachary and Rachel, of New Hartford, NY; two nephews; and his former wife, Jeanne Roberts, of Utica, NY. He was preceded in death by his sister, Margaret J. "Peggy" Stewart, on October 23, 2015.
All who knew him will recall he always had positive words and patience for others, and was extraordinarily generous with his time and resources. His wit, memory, and personal charm were undimmed until the last. Dale touched the hearts of all who were blessed to know him. He would want all to remember him with his beliefs and thoughts: live to love, love to live, live life to the fullest. He was at peace with his life and his final transition was graceful.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 12 noon in the Dean W. Kriner, Inc., Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 325 Market St., Bloomsburg, PA. Interment will follow in New Rosemont Cemetery, Bloomsburg. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Following the interment, a celebration of Dale's life will be held at the Bloomsburg Elks Lodge, 1223 Old Berwick Road, Bloomsburg, from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The family encourages memorial donations on behalf of Dale to either Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Columbia County, 37 W. Main St., Bloomsburg, PA 17815 or to the (Columbia County Unit), 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701.
Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at www.krinerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019