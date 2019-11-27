|
Dale T. Quigley 1946 - 2019
A Family Man
UTICA - Dale Thomas Quigley, 73, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center after a brief illness.
Dale was born on September 8, 1946, in Utica, the son of the late Leo Thomas and Phyllis (Clayton) Quigley.
He was a Utica Free Academy graduate, Class of 1964 and also a graduate of MVCC.
On May 19, 1974, Dale married Kathleen Brenchley in St. Francis de Sales Church, Herkimer, a blessed union of 45 years.
Dale spent most of his career in banking with Oneida National Bank and Marine Midland Bank. He also worked for Williams Oil Company, Remsen and Radiology Associates.
Dale was a communicant of the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes. He was also a 3rd degree member of the William E. Burke Council #189 Knights of Columbus and a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
Dale was a family man who was extremely proud of his children and their accomplishments. He enjoyed relaxing at home listening to Celtic country music and classic country-western. Dale was an avid sports fan, especially the New York Yankees, New York Giants and Union College Football.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathy; and their children, Thomas John (Nikki) Quigley, Camillus, Colleen Ann (Thomas) Miles, Roanoke, VA, William Leo Quigley, Arlington, VA and Timothy Charles (Brittani) Quigley, Schuyler; four grandchildren, Mackenzie Rhys Miles, Connor Thomas Quigley, Kayleigh Ann Quigley and Isabelle Hope Quigley; brother, David (Carmen) Quigley, Chiefland, FL; brother-in-law, Robert Brenchley, Herkimer; cousins, Monica (Ezio) Poccia, Eloise Ward, Russell and Gary Clayton; and several nieces and nephews. Dale was predeceased by his infant son, Donald Andrew Quigley.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Spring interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Dale's name may be made to Notre Dame Schools Tuition Assistance Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019