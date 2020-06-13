Dale Wysluzaly 1958 - 2020
BRIDGEWATER - Dale Wysluzaly, 61, passed away on June 10, 2020 in the comfort of his home with his devoted family at his side.
He was born in Utica on December 2, 1958, a son of the late Victor and Dorothy Hungerford Wysluzaly and was a graduate of Sauquoit Valley Central School.
His working career included time spent with Orion Bus Industries, operating Bridgewater Paint and Body for over 30 years and 23 years as a bus driver for Sauquoit Schools.
Dale was an avid fan of NASCAR and also dirt track racing, where he could be found racing in number 41, the car which he built himself.
He also spent many hours surfing the E-Bay auction sites.
Dale is survived by his wife, Lisa, to whom he was married on February 23, 2019; his two daughters and son-in-law, Jackie and Joe Corleto and Stephanie Wysluzaly; his brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Sharon Wysluzaly; his grandchildren, Kelsey, Everett and Rosalind Corleto and Jayna, Alexis and Addysyn Nicholas; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Rose Cooper; and Jackie and Stephanie's mother, Charlene.
In lieu of visitation hours at the funeral home, all are welcome to express their condolences to Dale's family at the "lot" (9717 State Rt. 20, Bridgewater) on Saturday, June 20th from 1-4.
Please consider donations in his memory to the Faxton Cancer Center, c/o Atul Butala Physicians P.C., 807 Newell St., Utica, NY 13502.
To view Dale's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
BRIDGEWATER - Dale Wysluzaly, 61, passed away on June 10, 2020 in the comfort of his home with his devoted family at his side.
He was born in Utica on December 2, 1958, a son of the late Victor and Dorothy Hungerford Wysluzaly and was a graduate of Sauquoit Valley Central School.
His working career included time spent with Orion Bus Industries, operating Bridgewater Paint and Body for over 30 years and 23 years as a bus driver for Sauquoit Schools.
Dale was an avid fan of NASCAR and also dirt track racing, where he could be found racing in number 41, the car which he built himself.
He also spent many hours surfing the E-Bay auction sites.
Dale is survived by his wife, Lisa, to whom he was married on February 23, 2019; his two daughters and son-in-law, Jackie and Joe Corleto and Stephanie Wysluzaly; his brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Sharon Wysluzaly; his grandchildren, Kelsey, Everett and Rosalind Corleto and Jayna, Alexis and Addysyn Nicholas; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his sister, Rose Cooper; and Jackie and Stephanie's mother, Charlene.
In lieu of visitation hours at the funeral home, all are welcome to express their condolences to Dale's family at the "lot" (9717 State Rt. 20, Bridgewater) on Saturday, June 20th from 1-4.
Please consider donations in his memory to the Faxton Cancer Center, c/o Atul Butala Physicians P.C., 807 Newell St., Utica, NY 13502.
To view Dale's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.