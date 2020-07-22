1/1
Damion L. Saunders
1976 - 2020
ORISKANY FALLS - Damion L. Saunders, 43, of Oriskany Falls, passed away July 19, 2020, peacefully at home, with his loving wife and sister at his side.
Calling hours will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, July 27, 2020, at MKJ Farms at 6844 Hughes Road in Deansboro, with service at 11 following and light refreshments to follow. Please respect the current social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for a scholarship in Damions' name.
OwensPavlotRogers.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
10:00 AM
MKJ Farms
JUL
27
Service
11:00 AM
MKJ Farms
Funeral services provided by
Owens, Pavlot, & Rogers Funeral Home
35 College St
Clinton, NY 13323
315-853-5746
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
John wier
Friend
