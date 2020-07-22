Damion L. Saunders 1976 - 2020ORISKANY FALLS - Damion L. Saunders, 43, of Oriskany Falls, passed away July 19, 2020, peacefully at home, with his loving wife and sister at his side.Calling hours will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, July 27, 2020, at MKJ Farms at 6844 Hughes Road in Deansboro, with service at 11 following and light refreshments to follow. Please respect the current social distancing guidelines.In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for a scholarship in Damions' name.