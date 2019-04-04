The Observer-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
1517 Whitesboro St
Utica, NY 13502
(315) 797-5550
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heintz Funeral Service Inc
1517 Whitesboro St
Utica, NY 13502
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel A. "Pops" Foster


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel A. "Pops" Foster Obituary
Daniel A. "Pops" Foster 1954 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Daniel A. "Pops" Foster, born November 12, 1954, passed away on April 2, 2019, due to illness.
He was an avid Yankee fan. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, music and "breaking chops".
Surviving him is his wife of 37 years, Maryann (Gerling) Foster; six children, Joseph, John (Melissa), Robert, Andrew, Tobi and Rebecca; one brother, Keith Foster; ten grandchildren; seven great-children; and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws and his cat, Smokey. He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel; his parents, Avis and Harold; and siblings, Ronald and Patricia.
Calling hours for Mr. Foster will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 2-4, at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica.
Online messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintz Funeral Service Inc
Download Now