Daniel A. "Pops" Foster 1954 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Daniel A. "Pops" Foster, born November 12, 1954, passed away on April 2, 2019, due to illness.
He was an avid Yankee fan. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, music and "breaking chops".
Surviving him is his wife of 37 years, Maryann (Gerling) Foster; six children, Joseph, John (Melissa), Robert, Andrew, Tobi and Rebecca; one brother, Keith Foster; ten grandchildren; seven great-children; and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws and his cat, Smokey. He was preceded in death by his son, Daniel; his parents, Avis and Harold; and siblings, Ronald and Patricia.
Calling hours for Mr. Foster will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 2-4, at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019