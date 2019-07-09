|
Daniel D. MacCracken 1957 - 2019
ITHACA - Daniel D. MacCracken, of Ithaca, NY, died unexpectedly on July 5, 2019 after a brief illness.
Dan was born on March 4, 1957 in Utica, NY. As a child, he attended many schools, as his parents moved around the state. He graduated from Whitesboro High School in 1975. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army from 1980-1984. After he was discharged, he settled in Fayetteville, NC, where he did cryptographic repair work for a government contractor. He returned to the Utica area in the 1990's and graduated from Mohawk Valley Community College with a degree in nursing. He worked as an LPN at Faxton-St. Luke's, Heritage Health Care Center and Broome DDSO. He also worked delivering mail for the US Postal service, often running his route. Dan was an avid runner. He was a member of the Utica Roadrunners and looked forward to running in his favorite race each year, the Utica Boilermaker. He was especially proud to have finished the NYC Marathon. Dan loved playing his guitars, listening to Beatles music, rooting on the NY Giants and spending time in Ithaca and the Adirondacks.
Dan was predeceased by his father, Ronald MacCracken; and his mother, Joan Parker. He is survived by his brother, Mike MacCracken, of Utica; sister, Kathy MacCracken (Matt Griffo), of Geneseo; an aunt, Gail Schmidt, of Chadwicks; and a lifelong family friend, Adela Wilson, of Whitesboro.
Services will be held at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Yorkville at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, July 11 in the Resurrection Chapel of the cemetery.
The MacCracken family would like to extend a sincere thank you to all of Dan's friends who helped him out over the years and to the staff at Crown Park Center in Cortland who cared for him in his final days.
In remembrance of Dan, please consider donating to your local food pantry.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 9 to July 10, 2019