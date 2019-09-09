|
Daniel E. Revenaugh 1956 - 2019
TOPEKA, KS/WHITESBORO, NY - Daniel E. Revenaugh, 62, of Topeka, KS, passed away unexpectedly on August 26, 2019.
Dan was born in Utica, the son of Francis (Sam) Revenaugh and Genevieve Kinney Revenaugh. Dan was educated in the Whitesboro School System, graduating with the Class of 1974. Prior to his move to Kansas, Dan lived in Clark Mills and managed the Westmoreland Thruway Service Station for many years. Dan moved to Topeka in 2004 and ultimately became a supervisor for "Lets Help", a private, not for profit, social service agency.
Dan enjoyed playing softball in the Utica leagues and was a big fan of SU sports. He especially loved being with his friends at the Hook, Line and Sinker and Clark Mills Corners.
To know Dan was to love him. He was big in stature, but his height was only surpassed by the size of his heart. Dan was always "there" for anyone who needed help, in any way. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Dan is survived by his sister, Kathy Revenaugh Hestand, of Topeka; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Barbara Revenaugh, of Whitesboro; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, John T. and Barbarra Revenaugh; and a brother-in-law, Stanley Hestand.
In keeping with Dan's wishes there will be neither calling hours nor funeral services. Friends and family are invited to attend a "Celebration of Life" to be held at The 69 Steakhouse, Oriskany Blvd., Whitesboro, on Thursday, September 12, 2019, 5-7 p.m.
Donations in Dan's name can be made to The Abraham House or to a favorite .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019