Daniel Fahy 1949 - 2019
NORWALK, CT - Daniel Rory Fahy, 69, husband of Maureen Swords Fahy of Norwalk, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019, surrounded by family.
Born on August 22, 1949, in Utica, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph Michael and Mary Clark Fahy.
In addition to his wife, Maureen, Daniel is survived by his children, Rory Fahy, of New Haven, CT and Kiera Fahy, of Norwalk, CT; brother, Kevin Fahy and his wife, Clare, of Sauquoit, NY; and nieces and nephew, Scott Fahy, Kristin Fahy and Allison Ryan. He is also survived by ten brothers and sisters-in-law; eighteen Swords nieces and nephews; and eleven grand-nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4, at 1:30 PM at St. Matthew's Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk. Interment will be at a later date.
Friends may call on Friday, May 3, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Collins Funeral Home, 92 East Avenue, Norwalk.
Contributions, in Daniel's memory, may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County, Attn: Development Department, PO Box 489, Wilton, CT 06897.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019