Daniel J. Baccaro 1960 - 2019
MORRISVILLE/UTICA, NY - Daniel J. Baccaro, 59, of Morrisville, formerly of Utica, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center, Syracuse.
He was born on April 17, 1960 in Utica, a son of the late Angelo and Josephine Castrovinci Baccaro and was a 1978 graduate of T.R Proctor High School and the Utica School of Commerce in 1988. Dan had a passion and love for automobiles and was also an avid sports fan. He was of the Roman Catholic faith. He had worked at for Big-M Supermarket, Morrisville, Niles Ford, Hamilton, Marquardt Switches, Inc. and Marquardt Gruppe, of Cazenovia and most recently, Cazenovia College.
Surviving are his sister and brother-in-law, Anna Marie and John Vaughn, of Morrisville; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Paul and Rose Baccaro, of Whitesboro, Fr. Gaetano "Guy" Baccaro, of Oswego; nieces and nephew, A.J. Kozak, of Caledonia, Jeremy and Lauren Kozak, of New Hartford, Gina and Andrew Arcuri, of Fayetteville, Paul and Amy Baccaro, of Latham and their families.
Services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 5 PM from the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY 13408. Friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Friday from 3 to 5 PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Utica.
In lieu of floral offerings, contributions may be made in Dan's memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the Madison County Office of the Aging, Inc., 138 Dominic Bruno Blvd., Canastota, NY 13032.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019