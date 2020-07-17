Daniel Louis Zegibe 1947 - 2020
STAMFORD, CT - Daniel Louis Zegibe, 72, lost his battle with cancer on March 18, 2020.
He was born on December 5, 1947, in Utica, NY, son of the late Daniel Elias and Jeanette (Carrock) Zegibe.
In addition to working as a CPA until his recent retirement, he had many interests, played several musical instruments, spoke three languages, traveled extensively and was also a Tai Chi instructor.
He leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Lorraine (Gianvito) Zegibe; his sons, Daniel Zachary Zegibe, Alexander John Zegibe and Luke Zegibe; and a brother, Frederick "Rick" Zegibe.
Daniel will be remembered in the Saturday evening July 25th 4 p.m. Mass at St. Louis Gonzaga Church. Interment was in the family plot at East Hill Cemetery, New Hartford.
Please consider making a donation in Dan's memory to Hour Children, 36-11 12th Street, Long Island City, NY 11106 or (hourchildren.org
).
