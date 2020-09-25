1/1
Daniel M. León
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel M. León 1996 - 2020
ATLANTA, GA - Utica, NY - Daniel M. León, 24, of Atlanta, GA and formerly of Utica, passed away unexpectedly on September 7, 2020 at his home.
Daniel was born on August 6, 1996, to Romcin M. Leon and Robyn L. House. He attended Utica and Holland Patent Schools.
He was known for his quick witted sarcasm and humour. No matter the troubles in his life, he was always smiling. Everyone will always remember his big smile. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. The proudest day of his life was when his son, Julian M. León, was born on September 12, 2016. Daniel loved to travel and traveled to many places across the US, finally settling in Atlanta, GA.
Daniel leaves behind his parents, Ramcin M. León and Robyn L. (House) and Joe Visingardi. He had many siblings, Gabriella León, Isaac León and Dominick and Gianna Visingardi. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He had a special bond with his aunt, Heather House; the Sobolewski family; and also his uncles, Jesus and Julio León. He leaves behind his extended family in Georgia; his son, Julian M. León and his mother, Vaylor Brown; also Vaylor's parents, Vonda and Donny Mullis, who took him in and treated him as their own. Lastly, he leaves behind the love of his life and fiancé, Kelsey Stewart, whom he loved deeply.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday afternoon, September 27, 2020 from 2-4 PM from the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort, NY 13340. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of his family.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Daniel's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc.
203 2nd Ave
Frankfort, NY 13340
(315) 894-2211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved