Daniel M. León 1996 - 2020
ATLANTA, GA - Utica, NY - Daniel M. León, 24, of Atlanta, GA and formerly of Utica, passed away unexpectedly on September 7, 2020 at his home.
Daniel was born on August 6, 1996, to Romcin M. Leon and Robyn L. House. He attended Utica and Holland Patent Schools.
He was known for his quick witted sarcasm and humour. No matter the troubles in his life, he was always smiling. Everyone will always remember his big smile. He loved life and lived it to the fullest. The proudest day of his life was when his son, Julian M. León, was born on September 12, 2016. Daniel loved to travel and traveled to many places across the US, finally settling in Atlanta, GA.
Daniel leaves behind his parents, Ramcin M. León and Robyn L. (House) and Joe Visingardi. He had many siblings, Gabriella León, Isaac León and Dominick and Gianna Visingardi. He leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He had a special bond with his aunt, Heather House; the Sobolewski family; and also his uncles, Jesus and Julio León. He leaves behind his extended family in Georgia; his son, Julian M. León and his mother, Vaylor Brown; also Vaylor's parents, Vonda and Donny Mullis, who took him in and treated him as their own. Lastly, he leaves behind the love of his life and fiancé, Kelsey Stewart, whom he loved deeply.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday afternoon, September 27, 2020 from 2-4 PM from the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Ave., Frankfort, NY 13340. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of his family.
Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Daniel's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com
