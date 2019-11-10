|
Daniel P. deNoyelles, Jr. 1935 - 2019
HAMILTON - Daniel P. deNoyelles, Jr., 84, of Madison St., passed away, Friday, November 1, 2019, at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.
He was born, March 10, 1935, in Haverstraw, NY, a son of Daniel, Sr. and Juanita Hernandez deNoyelles. He was a graduate of Haverstraw High School and Colgate University in Hamilton. Daniel was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was an actuary for Metropolitan Life Insurance in New York City for 32 years until retiring. Following that, he moved to Hamilton in 1991.
Daniel was a member of the Park United Methodist Church in Hamilton and was active in Colgate University alumni affairs. He was also a founding member of the Blue Parsley Boys, a local singing group.
Surviving are his children, Adrienne deNoyelles and Edward Klein, of Gainesville, FL, Aimee deNoyelles and Ryan Seilhamer, of Oviedo, FL and Donna Lamar; a sister, Nina Decker, of Stony Point, NY; and two grandchildren, Maggie Klein and Lane Seilhamer. He was predeceased by a sister, Mary Boyes.
Services and interment are private at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hamilton Community Chest.
Arrangements by Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes, Inc., 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 10 to Nov. 14, 2019