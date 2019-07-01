|
|
Daniel Patrick Ryan 1962 - 2019
Devoted Family Man
WHITESBORO – Daniel Patrick Ryan, 57, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Dan was born on February 19, 1962, in Elmira, the son of Joseph and Elizabeth (Doyle) Ryan. He was a graduate of UFA, attended MVCC and Binghamton University and received a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science from SUNYIT. He was employed as a software engineer with SRC, Syracuse.
On August 5, 1989, Dan married Corinne Washer at Our Lady of Sacred Heart in Watertown. They were married for 29 years.
Dan was a devoted husband and father, always putting his family first. He never sat still, always using his handyman skills. A huge sports enthusiast, he was a Red Sox and Buffalo Bills fan and enjoyed golfing. Dan loved to ride his Harley and also appreciated a good stogie and craft beer.
Surviving besides his beloved wife, Corinne, are his children, Adam Ryan and his fiancée, Francesca Grimaldi, Sara Ryan and Peter Ryan, all of Utica; aunt, Ellen Petell and the Petell family; the Brodhead family; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Fred and Gloria Washer and the Washer family. Dan will be missed by his dog, Quinn.
Dan was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Michael Ryan; and uncle, Robert Petell.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 8 a.m. from the funeral home and 9 a.m. from the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Whitesboro.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Dan's name may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 1 to July 2, 2019