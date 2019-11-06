|
Daniel "Danny" Priore 1956 - 2019
UTICA - Mr. Daniel "Danny" Priore, age 63, went home to the Lord and all the loved ones who went before him, when he passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 after valiant and courageous efforts. His passing occurred at MVHS at St. Luke's Healthcare with his loving family by his side who had been vigilant during his illness.
He was the beloved son of the late Salvatore and Mary (Alberico) Priore. Daniel is survived by his siblings, and their loves, Margherita and John Collis, RosaLinde Priore, Leonarda Priore and Tom Brigandi, Salvatore F. and Jacqueline Priore, Anthony Priore, and Joseph and Deborah Priore. Close to his heart was the memory of his sister, Palma A. Kerber (January 10, 2005), brother, Nicholas S. Priore Esq. (December 20, 2007), and sister-in-law, Christine Priore (June 18, 2015). He also leaves his nieces and nephews, Susan and William Connelly, Michelle Gaspa, John F. and April Collis; Michael Kerber and Bobbiejo Stowell, Salvatore F. Priore Jr., M.D., Ph.D. and Matt Tidridge, Christopher A. Priore Esq. and wife Paula Sobol; Nicholas and Danielle Priore, Andrew Priore, Alexandra "Ally" Priore and Adam Quigley, and their mother, Mary; Joseph A. Priore and Sarah Vivirito, his namesake Daniel S. Priore and Ashley Ruddy, Francesca R. Priore and Kyle Cook, and Anthony M. Priore; nine great-nieces and great-nephews; many beloved cousins; his aunt Ermelinda Lewis and the late Congettine DiPierro. He was affectionately known as "Uncle Daniel" to the Priore Mohawk St. Clan; his friend, "goomba" Robert DiNigro, and many wonderful friends who cared and watched over him. Daniel's family is grateful and appreciative to their brother Joey, sister-in-law Debbie, and their children, whom provided Daniel with a source of independence, guidance, and socialization over the years.
The family honored and commemorated Daniel's life at a private time. By family request, please omit floral offerings. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Daniel's funeral service and Celebration of Life which will commence on Saturday morning at 11:30 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019