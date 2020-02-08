|
Daniel S. Taylor 1967 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Daniel S. Taylor, 52, died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
He was born on March 23, 1967, in Buffalo, a son of the late Herbert and Edna Alexander Taylor. Dan graduated from Erie Community College and University of Buffalo with a BS in Chemistry. On August 25, 1987, Dan married Arlene Schank, in Buffalo. Dan worked as a phlebotomist in the lab at the Erie County Hospital, team leader and scientist with Oneida Research Lab and most recently as a chemist with ICPD in Schenectady.
Dan was a member of St. John the Evangelist Church in New Hartford.
He loved and cherished the time he spent with his family. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially when he was hiking or taking his dogs for a walk. He also enjoyed live music and attending concerts with his family. In his free time, he was a time-traveler and space explorer.
He is survived by his loving wife, Arlene Taylor; children, Amanda Thomson and her husband, James, of Fayetteville, NC, Derek Taylor, of Fort Campbell, KY and Aaron Taylor, of New Hartford; grandchildren, Autumn and Hannah Thomson; siblings, Gloria Gulczewski, Edward Taylor, Glenn Taylor and his wife, Kathy, Cheryl Carrion, Donna Glasgow, Joyce Tornabene and husband, Paul and Pamela Taylor. He was predeceased by his sister, Linda Gulczewski; and brother, Herbie Taylor.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the first responders for all the help given to Dan.
The funeral will be on Tuesday, at 10:30 a.m., at St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. The family will greet everyone following the Mass.
Arrangements are with the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, please consider the in memory of Dan.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020