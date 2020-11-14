1/1
Danielle L. Jodlowski
1989 - 2020
DEERFIELD – Danielle L. Jodlowski, 31, passed away peacefully, at home, on November 13, 2020.
Danielle was born on June 25, 1989, at St. Luke's Hospital, the daughter of Daniel E. and Kathryn (Stockton) Jodlowski. She was a graduate of Whitesboro High School.
Danielle loved to go shopping at the mall to buy clothes. Listening to music was a favorite hobby and riding the bus to program was a big part of her social life.
Besides her loving parents, Danielle is survived by her brother, Joshua and his wife Sarah; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Edward and Stella Jodlowski, and Kenneth and Helen Stockton. Danielle will be sadly missed by her friends and co-workers at The Arc Venture Day Habilitation.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday from 4-7 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will be on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Glenside Cemetery, New York Mills.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Danielle's memory may be made to The Arc Oneida-Lewis Chapter or Upstate Caring Partners, Inc. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Danielle's family would like to thank Julie Gorzynski, P.A., Dr. Peter Knight, Dr. Jamel Arastu and Dr. Sikder for their constant care and compassion.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
NOV
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Funeral services provided by
McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors
470 French Road
Utica, NY 13501
315-797-1900
