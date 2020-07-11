1/1
Darin A. Ingersoll
1969 - 2020
NEWPORT - Darin A. Ingersoll, 50, of Old State Road, died unexpectedly on July 10, 2020 at the St. Luke's Campus of MVHS, New Hartford.
Born on October 7, 1969, in Oneida, Darin was the son of Bette Jane (Rommel) Bohner. He graduated from West Canada Valley Central School in 1987 and from HCCC with an Associate's degree. Darin was recently employed at CNY Psychiatric Center, Marcy. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and participated in the Monday night bowling league at Adirondack Lanes, Barneveld.
Survivors include his mother and step-father, Bette and Philip Bohner, of Lady Lake, FL; one step-brother, Scott (Karen) Bohner, of SC; two step-sisters, Nicole (Scotty) Patterson and Cheri (Scott) Bryan, all of GA; two aunts, Shirley (Dave) Grahek and Susan Rickard, all of NC; and cousins, David and Jill Grahek, John Hagan and Eric Rickard. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Fred and June Rommel; and an aunt and uncle, Linda and David Hagan.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date and there are no calling hours. Arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
Please consider memorials to the American Diabetes Association, P. O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
