Darlene A. Boehlert 1949 - 2019
CHADWICKS - Darlene A. Boehlert, 69, of Chadwicks, passed away on June 24, 2019, in the comfort of her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born on October 29, 1949 in Utica, the daughter of Richard and Sally (Barnes) Phillips. Darlene was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School, achieved an Associate's Degree from Rochester Business Institute and furthered her education at Utica School of Practical Nurses and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. On June 6, 1970, she was united in marriage to Gerald M. Boehlert at St. Francis Church in Utica and shared a blessed union of 22 years, until his passing in November of 1992. Darlene's working career began as a secretary with Homestead Savings & Loan and then pursued her passion as a LPN and was employed with St. Elizabeth Medical center, Dr. Lawrence Mark, DDS and Oxford Home Care, retiring in 2010. She was a member of the United Commercial Traveler's, Helmuth Ingalls Auxiliary and served as the women's grand counselor for NYS, simultaneously with her father as the men's grand counselor and was also a local Girl Scout Troop leader.
Darlene was a very loving daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed vacationing with family, going back and forth to her daughter's home in Virginia Beach, a trip to Arizona with her son and grandson, Hawaii with her husband, Las Vegas with her cousins, monthly trips to the casino with her mother, daughter and cousins, but especially enjoyed a trip to Italy, where she was able to visit the Vatican.
Surviving are her mother, Sally; daughter, Darlene (Michael) Topor; son, JR (Deanna) Boehlert; grandchildren, Robert Topor, Rena (Corey Novak) Topor, Summer Boehlert and John Boehlert; loving canine companions; niece, Heather (Eric) Bearman and their son, Aiden; nephew, Glenn (Melissa) Phillips; and mother-in-law, Therese Boehlert; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Tim Boehlert, Tom Boehlert, Michael and Cindy Boehlert, T.C. Boehlert, Marianne Mankad, Missy and Lester Swald, Ginny Boehlert; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her father, Richard; brother, Richard (Ricky); and her father-in-law, Gerald Boehlert.
Darlene's family would like to extend their gratitude to Hospice & Palliative Care, especially Melissa, Georgia, Dr. Naji El Khoury, Dr. Samir Desai and Physician Assistant, Windy Mitchell, for all their care and compassion.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, June 26 from 4-7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit. Funeral services will be on Thursday, June 27 at 10:00 from Historic Old St. John's Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
To view Darlene's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 24 to June 25, 2019