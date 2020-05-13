Darlene Anne White 1957 - 2020
NEW HARTFORD - Darlene Anne White, 62, of Sitrin Lane, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Sitrin Home, New Hartford, NY, where she had been a resident since 2009.
Darlene was born on October 11, 1957, in Rome City Hospital, Rome, NY, a daughter of Lynn A. and Lois E. Newman White and had attended Camden Elementary School where her mother was a fourth grade teacher. She later had attended B.O.C.E.S. Mrs. White passed away in 1974 and Darlene lived with her father until his passing in 2009. Darlene spent the rest of her life at the Sitrin Home and resided at the Maple House where she had many cherished friends. She was a member of the Camden United Methodist Church.
She is survived by several cousins and many good friends, including her Maple House family.
Much appreciation is expressed to the staff at the Sitrin Home and Maple House.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services under the direction of LaRobardiere Funeral Home, Inc., Camden, NY, will be private. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Camden, NY. There will be a public Memorial Service to be held at a later date.
You may send a message of condolence online at www.larobardierefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2020.