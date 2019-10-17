|
|
Darlene C. Ringrose 1935 - 2019
TOWN OF LEE - Darlene C. Ringrose, age 83, of the Town of Lee, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019 at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
She was born in New Britain, CT on November 4, 1935, to the late Gordon and Helene Lamirande Carley. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in nursing from Nazareth College and upon graduation, worked as a registered nurse in public health in Syracuse, NY and taught at St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Syracuse, NY. After raising her children, she was an elementary school nurse at Denti and Stokes Schools in Rome, NY. On August 23, 1958, she was united in marriage to the Hon. John G. Ringrose; a blessed union of 57 years until his passing on May 11, 2015.
Darlene was a member of the Rome TWIGS, Wednesday Morning Club and enjoyed volunteering at the Welcome Hall. She always loved spending time with her family at her cottage on the St. Lawrence River. She was blessed to have great neighbors at home and at her cottage. She had many close friends throughout her life and will be missed by everyone.
Darlene is survived by three daughters, Karen DeMartino, of Syracuse, Barbara Perry, of Rome and P.J. (David) Fox, of Herkimer; a son, Michael (Cindy) Ringrose, of Rochester; grandchildren, Joe, Liz, Megan, Nicole, Michael and Ian; a sister, Criny (Bill) Stich; a sister-in-law, Jean Carley; brothers-in-law, Thomas Shannon and Houston McMillion; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Shannon and Madeline McMillion; a brother, Robert Carley; and a son-in-law, Stephen Perry.
The family truly appreciates the kindness and care of the nurses in the ICU Department at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, at 11 AM at St. Paul's Church with the Rev. Robert L. Kelly officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may call at the Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut Street, Rome NY on Sunday from 2 to 5 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Rome or to Catholic Charities Oneida/Madison County, 1408 Genesee St., Utica, NY 13502.
Please offer online condolences at www.BarryFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019