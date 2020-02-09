Home

Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
3 Preston St
Earlville, NY 13332
(315) 691-2462
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Earlville American Legion
Darwin E. Wilson Obituary
Darwin E. Wilson 1952 - 2020
EARLVILLE - Darwin E. Wilson, 67, of Reese Rd., passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at his home.
He was born October 23, 1952, in DeRuyter, NY, a son of Eugene and Dorothy Kimball Wilson. He was a graduate of Hamilton High School and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1971 until his honorable discharge in 1979. On June 17, 1978, Darwin married Martha Baker in Earlville. For over 20, years, Darwin worked for Mid York Press in Sherburne until retiring. He had previously worked for Sherwood Medical in Sherburne. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed gardening, lawn care, relaxing by a bonfire and buying lottery tickets.
Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Martha; a son, Chet Wilson, of Earlville; a daughter and her fiancé, Elizabeth Wilson and Tommy Thomas, of Norwich; granddaughters, Juliette and Emma, of Norwich; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Barbara Vanderwalker, of Sherburne and Diane and Todd William, of NC; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Troy Wilson; and two sisters, Joan Wilson and Gloria Youngs.
In keeping with Darwin's wishes there are no services.There was a gathering and remembrance of his life on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Earlville American Legion.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice of Chenango County, 21 Hayes St., Norwich, NY 13815.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 3 Preston St., Earlville.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2020
