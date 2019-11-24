|
|
David A. Marcellus 1947 - 2019
EARLVILLE - David A. Marcellus, 71, of Lebanon Rd., passed away, Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Abraham House, Rome, NY.
He was born, November 27, 1947, a son of Claude and Irene Williams Marcellus. He was a graduate of Hamilton High School in 1966 and received a degree in business from SUNY Morrisville. In his early years, David worked on the family farm in Georgetown with his Dad and later, his son, Bill. He had also done construction, was a school bus driver for Sherburne-Earlville Central School District and worked for Cossitt Concrete Products. Most recently, he was employed at Growmark FS, Sangerfield. David enjoyed motorcycling, woodworking and restoring homes and he loved to dance.
Surviving are his children, William Marcellus and Laurie Brown, of Barre, VT, Brent Marcellus, of Montpelier, VT, Melissa and Steven Bohnert, of Earlville; grandchildren, John, James and David Marcellus, Jake and Meghan Bohnert; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Bill Nolan, of Hamilton, Elaine and Dick Hughes, of Earlville, Susan Maguire, of Santee, CA, Darla Sane and Shawn Presser, of Kissimmee, FL, Christine and Richard Roberts, of Unadilla Forks; a brother, Stephen Marcellus, of Syracuse; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, William and Claude Marcellus.
Services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will be in Graham Cemetery, Hubbardsville.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Abraham House, 422 N. Washington St., Rome, NY 13440.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2019