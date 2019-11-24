Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
25 Broad St
Hamilton, NY 13346
(315) 824-2417
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
25 Broad St
Hamilton, NY 13346
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
25 Broad St
Hamilton, NY 13346
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Marcellus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Marcellus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David A. Marcellus Obituary
David A. Marcellus 1947 - 2019
EARLVILLE - David A. Marcellus, 71, of Lebanon Rd., passed away, Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Abraham House, Rome, NY.
He was born, November 27, 1947, a son of Claude and Irene Williams Marcellus. He was a graduate of Hamilton High School in 1966 and received a degree in business from SUNY Morrisville. In his early years, David worked on the family farm in Georgetown with his Dad and later, his son, Bill. He had also done construction, was a school bus driver for Sherburne-Earlville Central School District and worked for Cossitt Concrete Products. Most recently, he was employed at Growmark FS, Sangerfield. David enjoyed motorcycling, woodworking and restoring homes and he loved to dance.
Surviving are his children, William Marcellus and Laurie Brown, of Barre, VT, Brent Marcellus, of Montpelier, VT, Melissa and Steven Bohnert, of Earlville; grandchildren, John, James and David Marcellus, Jake and Meghan Bohnert; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Bill Nolan, of Hamilton, Elaine and Dick Hughes, of Earlville, Susan Maguire, of Santee, CA, Darla Sane and Shawn Presser, of Kissimmee, FL, Christine and Richard Roberts, of Unadilla Forks; a brother, Stephen Marcellus, of Syracuse; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, William and Claude Marcellus.
Services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019, at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will be in Graham Cemetery, Hubbardsville.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Abraham House, 422 N. Washington St., Rome, NY 13440.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -